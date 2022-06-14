Punishing heat prompts warnings for area

An air quality alert also is in effect today for Butler and Warren counties because conditions are favorable for smog, or ground-level ozone to form. This can lead to elevated air pollution levels above 101, which is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.

It will be even hotter Wednesday, with an anticipated high around 97 degrees.

There won’t be much relief overnight, when it stays muggy with lows only falling to the middle to upper 70s.

With an unseasonably warm air mass building in this week, some temperature records may be in jeopardy. Below is a table that highlights our current records for maximum high temps (red, left) & maximum low temps (green, right) across our big 3 sites Tues-Thurs. pic.twitter.com/lwlRjYn7W5 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 11, 2022

The high humidity also raised the dewpoint in the region. At the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the dewpoint reached 80 degrees on Monday for the first time in 11 years and for only the seventh time at that site on record, the posted on social media.

[3:20 PM] The dewpoint at Cincinnati (KCVG) has reached 80°F for the first time in 11 years (July 11, 2011). This is only the 7th day on record at the site in which the dewpoint has reached 80°F. The record at the site, for those curious, is 82°F on July 17, 1943. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 13, 2022

Thursday also will be hot with temperatures in the mid-90s. However, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and Thursday night.

To stay safe, people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, especially during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

The weekend will be sunny but not as hot or muggy with highs in the 80s.