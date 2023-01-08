Possible snow, rain today; mild temps this week

Monday night will be partly cloudy and cold, with lows dropping into the lower 30s.

A partly sunny horizon strikes Tuesday, with mild temperatures hitting mid-40s. The overnight involves a mostly cloudy night, with a low around 35 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and moderate with a high near 49 degrees.

The nighttime will be mostly cloudy, dropping down into the upper 30s.

Rain and somewhat cooler temperatures begin to occur at the end of the week.