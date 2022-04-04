BreakingNews
11 tornadoes confirmed in Southwest Ohio: Here’s what we know

PHOTOS: Warren County storm damage

1 / 12
Salem Morrow Fire Chief William Harrison, left and assistant chief John Moenster survey damage along Mason-Morrow-Milgrove Road in Warren County.
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top