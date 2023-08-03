Partly sunny, warm today; Slight chance of rain in morning

Today will be partly sunny and warm, with highs around 86 degrees and a slight chance of rain in the late morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will gradually decrease during the day, for partly cloudy skies overnight and a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows will be around 67 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 88 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 67 degrees.

The NWS predicted Saturday will be much like Friday, with mostly sunny skies and a high around 88 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees and a slight chance of rain after midnight.

