Partly sunny, pleasant today before hotter, humid air returns

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather
By
53 minutes ago
X

It will be partly sunny and pleasant today after a cold front passed through the region.

Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m., after which skies will become mostly sunny with the high temperature near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with an overnight low temperature around 59 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and much warmer, with a high near 90 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 73 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Saturday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high near 92 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible into the early overnight hours. The overnight low will be around 69 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees. Skies will be clear Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 56 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer, with a high near 91 degrees. There also is a chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, the NWS said.

In Other News
1
Showers, storms end tonight with passage of cold front
2
Cloudy tonight with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
3
Mostly sunny but warm today, mostly clear skies overnight
4
On and off rain showers, slightly less hot temps today
5
Hot and humid today; Air quality alert, heat advisory in effect

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top