Partly sunny, pleasant today before hotter, humid air returns

It will be partly sunny and pleasant today after a cold front passed through the region.
Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m., after which skies will become mostly sunny with the high temperature near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with an overnight low temperature around 59 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny and much warmer, with a high near 90 degrees.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 73 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Saturday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high near 92 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible into the early overnight hours. The overnight low will be around 69 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees. Skies will be clear Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 56 degrees.
Monday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer, with a high near 91 degrees. There also is a chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, the NWS said.
