Partly sunny but warm today, mostly clear overnight

32 minutes ago
Today will be partly sunny with a high of 77 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low of 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Monday will be sunny but warm with highs around 80 degrees, while Monday night will be mostly clear but cool with lows falling around 56 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies strike Tuesday along with hot temperatures and humid conditions. Highs will be near 90 degrees, while the low will fall around 73 degrees overnight. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but dry.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on the forecast for Wednesday, mainly after 2 p.m., and then again between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Despite the chance for storms and showers, it’ll be mostly sunny with a high of 96 degrees.

Wednesday night will also be mostly cloudy with a low of 73 degrees.

Rain shower chances are possible on Independence Day.

Holly Souther

