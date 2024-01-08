Partly sunny but very windy; more rain and snow chances this week

Rain drops in on Tuesday, bringing plentiful rain showers throughout the day and a high of 50 degrees. Breezy conditions are possible as well with gusts going from 17 to 22 mph and as high as 33 mph. Winds may gust to around 40 mph Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tuesday night will have a 90% chance of precipitation with snow possibly joining in later on. The low will fall around 32 degrees.

Wednesday brings snow, possibly mixing into rain after 9 a.m., before gradually ending. Highs will be near 37 degrees. Breezy gusts return yet again.

Calmer conditions settle in Wednesday night, leaving behind a mostly overcast night with a low of 28 degrees.

A partly sunny sky strikes on Thursday with a high of 43 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low of 26 degrees.

Rain and snow chances return Friday.