Partly sunny, breezy, warm today; Chance of showers returns Thursday

Today will be partly sunny, breezy and warm with highs around 82 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Winds will be a little stronger around dark with gusts as high as 20 mph before calming down overnight.

Tomorrow will be warmer with partly sunny skies. There will be a chance of showers throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms starting mid-afternoon. Highs will be around 89 degrees.