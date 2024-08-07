Partly sunny, breezy, warm today; Chance of showers returns Thursday

Today will be partly sunny, breezy and warm with highs around 82 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Winds will be a little stronger around dark with gusts as high as 20 mph before calming down overnight.

Tomorrow will be warmer with partly sunny skies. There will be a chance of showers throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms starting mid-afternoon. Highs will be around 89 degrees.

The chance of showers will continue through the night as temperatures dip to around 67 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm, with a lingering slight chance of showers during the day and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 84 degrees.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 59 degrees.

