Overcast with a chance of rain showers today, mostly cloudy skies tonight

“For Tuesday into Tuesday night, a cold front will push east the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley,” the NWS said. “High pressure will then arrive on Wednesday, bringing drier and cooler weather.”

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with patchy dense fog before 9 a.m. Highs will be near 80 degrees, while the lows will drop down into the lower 50s for the night.

Tuesday night brings a chance of rain showers and storms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

By Wednesday, mostly sunny skies make a return for the start of October with highs near 72 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear but cool as lows fall near 48 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and bright with highs in the upper 70s, followed by a partly overcast Thursday night as lows fall around 55 degrees.