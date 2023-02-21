Mostly sunny, cool, breezy today; Rain to start overnight

Wednesday will be rainy, with a slight chance of thunderstorms until mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be mild, with a high near 63 degrees.

On Wednesday night, showers will be likely until around midnight, and then there will be a chance of rain until shortly before dawn. There will also be a slight chance of a storm shortly after dark.

It will be breezy overnight, with sustained winds up to 29 mph. Lows will be around 55 degrees.

Clouds will decrease on Thursday, but it will be very windy, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

It will also be warm, with highs reaching up to 71 degrees.

Winds will start to gradually fall in the afternoon, which will continue to fall overnight, though there will be gusty winds until after midnight.

On Thursday night, as winds slowly fall, clouds will gradually increase again, for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Friday.

Temperatures will plummet on Thursday night, falling over 40 degrees to a low around 26 degrees.