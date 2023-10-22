Mostly sunny but cool today; Freeze Watch set for tonight into Monday morning

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 57 degrees, while tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A Freeze Watch is in motion for Champaign, Clark, Darke, Miami and Union from tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected along with patchy frost, the NWS said.

[3:19 PM Saturday] A freeze watch is in effect for a portion of the area for Sunday night / Monday morning. We're expecting temperatures as low as 30 degrees in this area. Frost is also expected, even for locations outside of the freeze watch. pic.twitter.com/s6cGVOMMra — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 21, 2023

Widespread frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning, with temperatures near freezing for some sheltered spots by daybreak Monday the NWS said.

Monday brings a sunny sky with highs in the mid-60s, followed by a partly cloudy but cool night. The low will be near 48 degrees.

Sunny skies slink in on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s, while the overnight low will fall around 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies strike Tuesday night as well.

Rain shower chances return with a mostly cloudy day on Wednesday.

The day will also have highs in the lower 70s, while lows will fall around 55 degrees. A 40% chance of rain is possible Wednesday night along with a mostly cloudy sky.