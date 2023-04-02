Mostly sunny and calm conditions today, rain showers and warm temps this week

Overnight, an 80% chance of rain showers is likely with storms and precipitation before 8 p.m., after 8 p.m., and then again after 2 a.m.

Conditions will be breezy and temperatures will fall around 65 degrees.

Rain strikes again Wednesday with some showers in the afternoon, then a second round of showers after 2 p.m. It’ll be warm but windy as well. The high will be near 74 degrees.

A chance of rain showers is possible before 8 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures dropping down into the lower 40s.

Sunshine makes a return on Thursday.