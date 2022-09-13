Mostly cloudy with highs in low 70s today

It will be mostly cloudy and cool today, followed by mostly clear and warm days on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 73 degrees today.
Tonight, clouds will gradually clear as temperatures fall to around 56 degrees.
On Wednesday, skies will be mostly clear during the day and overnight. Temperatures will be warmer, with a high around 81 degrees and lows around 58 degrees.
Thursday’s temperatures will be slightly warmer, with a high around 84 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 59 degrees.
