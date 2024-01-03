Mostly cloudy today; snow in forecast for Saturday

Weather
By
35 minutes ago
X

Skies again will be mostly cloudy for today; however, a weak cold front is expected to arrive, bringing slightly cooler air by the evening.

The high temperature for today will be near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Wednesday night remains mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 27 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with skies gradually becoming sunny. It will be much colder for Thursday, with a high near 36 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night, with an overnight low dipping into the upper teens.

Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 40 degrees.

Friday night will be cloudy with an overnight low around 29 degrees. There is a chance of snow after 1 a.m., the NWS said.

Snow is expected for Saturday, which will have a high near 38 degrees. Any snow should taper off before 1 a.m. with some light accumulation possible.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees.

In Other News
1
Mostly cloudy, cold today; Dry conditions expected for the work week
2
Overcast skies for New Year’s Day with periodic chances of flurries
3
New Year’s Eve day, night brings overcast skies with possible snow and...
4
Cloudy, cool this weekend; Freezing temps tonight
5
Cool, but mainly dry this weekend; Chance for light dusting of snow on...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top