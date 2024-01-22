Mostly cloudy today, freezing rain tonight and Tuesday morning

[3:15 PM] With antecedent subfreezing ground temps, any rain that falls late Mon night - Tue AM will allow for ice accum on untreated surfaces. Tue AM commute will likely be impacted, esp. Miami Valley and points N. Animation shows probability of at least 0.01" ice through time. pic.twitter.com/93G2NQKIW9 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 21, 2024

Freezing rain will be possible at times tonight into Tuesday morning before periods of rain persist Tuesday through Thursday, the NWS said. Additionally, the freezing rain may lead to the potential for ice accumulations, especially during the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday continues with rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 8 a.m. Highs will be near 43 degrees. Tuesday night continues with a 90% chance of precipitation with a low of 38 degrees.

Wednesday brings more rain, amounting between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be 51 degrees. Expect additional showers overnight with mild conditions and a low of 45 degrees.

Much above normal temperatures are expected midweek into the end of the upcoming workweek.

Thursday will be filled with rain showers and overcast skies. Highs will be in the mid-50s, while the lows will be in the lower 40s. Thursday night will be cloudy with a chance of rain before 1 a.m.

Dry conditions are expected Friday into the weekend.