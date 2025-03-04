Mostly cloudy, mild today; Showers, gusty winds overnight

1 hour ago
Today will be mostly cloudy and mild, with showers and gusty winds expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 63 degrees.

Tonight, there will be showers, starting mainly after 9 p.m. and continuing through dawn on Wednesday. Wind gusts will reach as high as 37 mph. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

Tomorrow will be rainy and breezy, with showers likely throughout the day, falling to a chance of rain after dark and mixing with snow around midnight before trailing off.

Breezy winds are expected to continue during the day and overnight, with gusts as high as 36 mph during the day, decreasing slightly to 32-mph gusts at night.

Highs will be around 54 degrees, falling to around 28 degrees overnight.

Thursday will be partly sunny with high around 42 degrees. Gusty winds are expected to continue in the morning, but decrease in the afternoon.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 31 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.