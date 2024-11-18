Mostly cloudy but cool today, tonight

Southerly flow will lead to seasonably warm temperatures through Tuesday, while cooler temperatures and an unsettled weather pattern will overspread the region through the mid to late part of the week.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be near 65 degrees along with light but varied winds.

By nightfall, expect a mostly overcast sky with a chance of rain showers after 2 a.m. The lows will fall near 54 degrees.

Rain showers are on the forecast for Tuesday, with gusty winds and highs near 68 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rainfall before 1 a.m. The lows will fall near 47 degrees.

On Wednesday, it’ll be partly sunny with scattered chances of rain showers. The high will be near 56 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the mid-30s with chances of rain and snow showers as the night goes.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely, followed by more showers overnight. Highs will be near 42 degrees, while the lows fall near 34 degrees.

