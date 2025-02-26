Mostly cloudy, breezy with mild temperatures, chance of afternoon rain

Today will be mostly cloudy and spring-like, with breezy winds and a chance of rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 59 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain around midnight and lows around 39 degrees.
On Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 50 degrees.
After sunset, there will be a slight chance of showers and snow until around midnight as clouds decrease. In the early-morning hours, it will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with highs around 53 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 39 degrees.
About the Author