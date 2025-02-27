Mostly cloudy, breezy with chance of rain today

Rain and snow seems to be the recipe for the day, Tuesday, January 9, 2023 as this lady, uses an umbrella to do her shopping at the Greene Town Center. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Weather
By
26 minutes ago
Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a chance of rain until around midnight, as well as a chance of some thunderstorms soon after dark and possibly a mix with some snow after 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Gusty winds will continue until around midnight and clouds will decrease for partly cloudy skies overnight.

Highs will be around 52 degrees, falling to around 31 degrees tonight.

Friday will be mostly sunny, cool and windy, with highs around 57 degrees and wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 34 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cold, with highs around 38 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 21 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.