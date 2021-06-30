More thunderstorms today; Chance for severe storms, damaging winds in afternoon

Today will be hot and rainy, with showers and storms likely, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A few storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening, with the primary threats being damaging winds and locally heavy rain.
Showers and storms will continue overnight, with rain chances only rising again in the few hours before dawn on Thursday.
Highs will be around 84 degrees, with lows around 69 degrees.
On Thursday, the NWS predicted rain will continue, though thunderstorm chances will dip during the morning before rising again in the afternoon.
Rain chances will fall throughout the afternoon, before tapering off shortly after dark. Clouds will also decrease in the afternoon and overnight, for mostly clear skies by dawn on Friday.
Highs will be around 79 degrees, falling to around 63 degrees overnight.
Friday will be mostly sunny, though there will still be a slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Clouds will decrease more overnight.
Temperatures will rise to around 78 degrees during the day, falling to around 58 degrees overnight.