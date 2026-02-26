Light snow, rain chances today; Wintry precipitation possible next week

Light snow and rain showers are possible this morning, with mild temperatures returning to the region.

Parts of southwest Ohio could get a mixture of snow and rain. Snow will mostly fall north of the Ohio River and rain will stay south, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Limited snow accumulations are possible, but with highs in the upper 40s surface temperatures will likely be too warm for snow to build up.

The rest of the day will be dry and partially sunny after snow showers move out of the region later in the morning.

The next chance for snow will be early next week.

A wintry mix is expected to develop late Sunday and into Monday morning. Southern Ohio and parts of northern Kentucky will most likely receive the wintry mix, while northern communities will get snow, the NWS said.

While the weekend is expected to be above freezing, snow could cause travel impacts Monday morning.

More details about the location, timing and potential snow totals will be available closer to Sunday.

