Light snow, rain chances today; Wintry precipitation possible next week

Limited snow accumulations are possible, but with highs in the upper 40s surface temperatures will likely be too warm for snow to build up.

Light precipitation moves in early this morning. A mix of rain and snow is possible south of the Ohio River, with light snow possible for locations north of the mixing zone. Some very minor snow accumulations are possible, but this should remain limited. pic.twitter.com/Wt7p68ubKy — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 26, 2026

The rest of the day will be dry and partially sunny after snow showers move out of the region later in the morning.

The next chance for snow will be early next week.

A wintry mix is expected to develop late Sunday and into Monday morning. Southern Ohio and parts of northern Kentucky will most likely receive the wintry mix, while northern communities will get snow, the NWS said.

While the weekend is expected to be above freezing, snow could cause travel impacts Monday morning.

More details about the location, timing and potential snow totals will be available closer to Sunday.