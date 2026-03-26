Large hail and damaging winds possible tonight; Isolated tornado can’t be ruled out

Dayton to Cincinnati is at a level two for severe weather, meaning scattered severe storms and longer-lived storms are possible.

Communities north of Dayton are at a level three with numerous severe storms and more widespread and intense storms possible.

[5:26 AM] Storms will develop and move southeast through the area tonight. There is the potential for large hail and damaging winds as well as an isolated tornado. The greatest chance for severe weather will be near and north of I-70. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible. pic.twitter.com/FNHTvlPubr — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 26, 2026

Showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected to start tonight and continue through Friday morning.

Storms will move in from the northwest between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m., with the main threat for severe weather between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the NWS.

Severe storms are expected between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. for Darke, Preble, Miami, Montgomery, Greene, Clark and Champaign counties.

The best chance for severe storms for Warren and Butler counties is between 1 and 3 a.m., the NWS said.

Greatest confidence in severe storms/isolated tornadoes in the Enhanced Risk area THU night, with the Slight Risk area under a slightly lesser threat. Timing: Main threat of severe storms is from 9pm-2am THU PM/FRI AM, with severe threat diminishing as the evening progresses. pic.twitter.com/ZylSZyqHyv — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 25, 2026

Drier conditions will return Friday afternoon and continue through most of the weekend.

However, next week there will be multiple chances for showers starting Monday and continuing through Thursday.