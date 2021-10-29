springfield-news-sun logo
Isolated showers today; More scattered rain on Saturday

Rain falls in downtown Dayton
Weather
By Daniel Susco
Updated 48 minutes ago

Today there will be isolated showers throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Rain chances will fall after dark, though showers will still be likely for a few hours after sundown. Beginning around midnight there will be a chance of rain, which will continue through dawn on Saturday.

Highs today will be around 61 degrees and lows will be around 51 degrees.

During the day on Saturday, there will be more scattered showers, which will fall away around dark. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will be around 58 degrees.

Saturday night clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures fall to around 47 degrees.

The skies will continue to slowly clear during the day on Sunday and overnight, for mostly clear skies at night.

Temperatures during the day will reach up around 61 degrees and fall overnight to around 41 degrees.

Daniel Susco
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

