Hot, stormy today; Break in rain expected tomorrow

Today will be hot and stormy, with a high around 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with rain and storms likely in the afternoon. The NWS warned some of these could be strong to severe, with possible damaging winds and local heavy rainfall.
Rain and storm chances will fall away in the evening, before tapering off around midnight.
Clouds will gradually decrease overnight, and lows will be around 66 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny and warm, with highs near 81 degrees.
Clouds will start to increase again Friday night, with a chance of rain starting a few hours after midnight.
The NWS predicted Saturday will be rainy, with showers becoming likely by late morning. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms beginning soon after dawn and rising in the afternoon.
Saturday night, showers will continue, with more rain likely throughout the night and a slight chance of a thunderstorm.
Highs will be around 79 degrees, with lows around 67 degrees.