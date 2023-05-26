X

Highs return to mid-70s over next few days, warmer for Memorial Day

Weather
By
Updated 42 minutes ago

It will be sunny today with a more seasonable high in the middle 70s through Sunday, with a high into the lower 80s on Memorial Day.

The sunshine today will be accompanied by a breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Friday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 51 degrees.

Saturday will have mostly sunny skies, a breeze from the east and a high near 77 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 57 degrees.

There is a slight chance of showers for Sunday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 56 degrees.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees. A few clouds move in Monday night for partly cloudy skies. The overnight low will fall to around 59 degrees.

Tuesday through Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s, which will approach 90 degrees on Thursday.

In Other News
1
Cold front brings temperature drop heading into Memorial Day weekend
2
Mostly sunny, hot today; Cooler, breezy Thursday
3
Sunny, warm today with highs in low 80s; Temps cool to end week
4
Sunny, summer-like temperatures to start the week
5
Mostly sunny and warm, tonight will be mostly clear but mild

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top