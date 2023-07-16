Hazy but sunny, Air Quality Advisory in place for some regions

After a rainy Saturday with thunderstorms, today brings sunny skies and much hotter temperatures.

A widespread haze sets in after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be in the upper 80s, while the overnight lows will fall around mid-60s.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties for today and Monday.

Increasing clouds roll in tonight and brings a 30% chance showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

Monday brings in scattered thunderstorms and showers all day, with a high temperature of 81 degrees. Overnight, expect rain showers with a possible thunderstorm before 8 p.m., followed by additional showers and storms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The low will fall around 62 degrees.

Dry conditions provide a brief respite from the rain during the day on Tuesday, before a chance showers rolls in Tuesday night. Otherwise, expect sunny skies throughout the day and mostly cloudy skies at night.

Highs will be near 82 degrees, while lows will fall around 66 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. The high will be near 83 degrees. Overnight, conditions will be most cloudy with a chance of precipitation and thunderstorms.

The low will fall around 68 degrees.