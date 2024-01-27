Have we broken record for January rainfall?

The month started off with a rainfall total of 0.01 inches, while the most recent amount of rainfall as of Friday, Jan. 26 falls around 0.26 inches, according to the NWS.

Rainfall totals for the month up until Friday fall around 4.37 inches, the NWS said.

On Jan. 9, Dayton broke a 94-year-old rainfall record with 1.63 inches, according to the NWS. The previous record was set in 1930 with 1.09 inches of rainfall.

The second highest number of total rainfall in January was 0.79 inches on Jan. 12.

Cincinnati and Columbus also broke 126-year-old daily rainfall records since 1898, the NWS said. Their newest records consist of 1.44 inches for Columbus and 1.63 inches for Cincinnati.

Chances of rain showers and even chances of snow mixed in are set for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.