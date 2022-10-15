Great fall weather this weekend for hayrides, pumpkin picking

This also is the final weekend for Blink, an outdoor light mural display over 30 city blocks throughout downtown Cincinnati.

After a seasonable weekend, though, a temperature drop of at least 10 degrees is forecast for the new workweek.

The high for Monday will be 49 degrees under partly sunny skies with an overnight low just above freezing, around 34 degrees.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week.

The high temperature is expected to be near 47 degrees with partly sunny skies. However, some forecast models indicate there is some potential for mixed precipitation in any showers that could develop during the afternoon.

Temperatures for Tuesday night will fall to around freezing, with widespread frost after 5 a.m., according to the NWS.