Breaking: Winter Weather Advisory issued as southwest Ohio gets first snow of the season

Winter Weather Advisory issued as southwest Ohio gets first snow of the season

The snow Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 partially obscures two people as they cross Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

The snow Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 partially obscures two people as they cross Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Weather
By
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

The first snow of the season could cause light accumulations and slick spots in some areas in Southeast Ohio Monday.

Enhanced snow showers are possible during the morning, which could lead to accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in grassy areas, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Accumulations on concrete will be limited due to melting, but heavier snowfall can cause a light coating on of snow and ice on roadways.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties until 11 a.m. Slippery conditions are expected and could impact the morning commute.

Motorists should be cautious and give themselves more space on the road.

Snowfall could also impact visibility.

Snow chances will drop in the early afternoon and the sun will make it harder for snow to stick to the roads and sidewalks, according to the NWS.

In addition to snow, today will be cold with brisk winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph. Highs will be limited to the mid-30s with lows dipping into the low 20s.

In Other News
1
Temperature drop coming this week with cooler conditions expected
2
Corn sweat: What is it and how does it impact humidity?
3
Meteorologists say Canadian wildfires impact ‘purely cosmetic’ on Miami...
4
Severe storms could bring tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy rain...
5
Severe thunderstorm watch issued; hail, scattered gusty winds possible

About the Author