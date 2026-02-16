Dense fog advisory in effect, visibility could be affected

Motorists should drive cautiously and leave plenty of space in front of them. Some slick and icy spots are also possible on the roads due to freezing temperatures overnight.

Patchy dense fog could linger into the early afternoon.

Otherwise today will be partly sunny with mild temperatures. Highs will be around 52 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend, with Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-60s. However, warmer temperatures will bring rain showers and gusty winds.