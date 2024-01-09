Dayton breaks 94-year-old daily rainfall record today

Cincinnati, Columbus break records set in 1898, NWS says.

Dayton broke a 94-year-old daily rainfall record this afternoon.

Today’s rain dropped 1.42 inches as of 4:50 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This broke the old record of 1.09 inches set in 1930.

It is still raining, so the NWS will update the total at the end of the day.

Cincinnati and Columbus also broke 126-year-old daily rainfall records, the NWS said.

Cincinnati broke a daily rainfall record with 1.61 inches as of 7:10 p.m. to break the old record of 1.57 inches set in 1898.

Columbus also broke a daily rainfall record with 1.24 inches as of 4:50 p.m. This breaks the old record of 0.86 set in 1898.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

