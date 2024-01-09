Dayton breaks 94-year-old daily rainfall record today

Dayton broke a 94-year-old daily rainfall record this afternoon.
Today’s rain dropped 1.42 inches as of 4:50 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
This broke the old record of 1.09 inches set in 1930.
It is still raining, so the NWS will update the total at the end of the day.
[4:54 PM] Dayton has recorded 1.42 inches of precipitation since midnight, Columbus has recorded 1.24 inches. These are records for the date 01/09. Totals will be updated at the end of the day.— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 9, 2024
Cincinnati and Columbus also broke 126-year-old daily rainfall records, the NWS said.
Cincinnati broke a daily rainfall record with 1.61 inches as of 7:10 p.m. to break the old record of 1.57 inches set in 1898.
Columbus also broke a daily rainfall record with 1.24 inches as of 4:50 p.m. This breaks the old record of 0.86 set in 1898.
