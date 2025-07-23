Corn sweat: What is it and how does it impact humidity?

But how does corn play a role in the forecast?

Nate McGinnis, a meteorologist for the NWS, said corn sweat releases moisture into the atmosphere and can add up to five degrees in the dew point — which controls the amount of humidity in the atmosphere based on the overall temperatures — temperatures at the surface level.

“Heat exhaustion and heat stress tends to increase as a result of that,” McGinnis said.

He explained the process is called transpiration, where the evaporation from the corn’s moisture is actually saturating the lower parts of the region, increasing the dew point and therefore the humidity.

McGinnis said the reason we are seeing corn sweat more this year compared to last year is due to the amount of water content. He added there’s been a lot more rainfall this year along with flooding compared to the drier conditions and drought from last summer that caused corn crops to suffer.

He said it’s also just based off the time of year, with the heat and humidity of summer. Corn sweat diminishes by mid-August as corn crops starts to dry off.

McGinnis also said the density and coverage of corn crops can vary by state and region, which can be proportional to the impact.

“I would just say corn sweat or not, we’re going to have a weather pattern that is favorable for increasing heat stress and even though it’s summer, people should take the necessary precautions if they work outdoors or if they are playing outdoors,” he said.

A heat advisory is set for Thursday for Champaign, Clark, Butler, Darke, Hamilton, Preble, Greene, Montgomery, Greene, Warren and Miami counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally, thunderstorms with heavy rain may cause localized flash flooding Friday and Saturday.