Cooler today with high in upper 70s, chance of afternoon showers

High temperatures will be below normal in the 70s through the weekend.

The high for today is expected to reach near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A few light showers are possible, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy.

Clouds will decrease this evening into the overnight before building up again late across the northern part of the region. The overnight low will fall to around 60 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees.

It will be partly sunny and slightly warmer Saturday, with a high in the upper 70s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 60.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80. Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 58 degrees.

