Cool with decreasing clouds today

Today will be cool with gradually decreasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 54 degrees.

Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with lows around 40 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be a little warmer under partly sunny skies, with highs around 62 degrees.

Overnight it will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows will be around 48 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool, with highs around 64 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with showers and gusty winds after midnight. Lows will be around 52 degrees.

