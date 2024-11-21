Cold with snow showers, breezy winds today

The snow Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 partially obscures two people as they cross Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield.

Today will be cold, breezy and snowy, with snow showers likely in the morning then again in the late afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30 mph, and highs will be around 37 degrees.

Overnight there will be snow showers before midnight, then a lingering chance of snow through the night. Winds will die down as temperatures dip a little to around 30 degrees.

On Friday, a chance of snow will mix with rain, changing over to only rain chances for the rest of the day. There will also be some breezy winds in the afternoon with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Highs will be around 46 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers overnight that will gradually trail off in the early-morning hours. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with light winds and lows around 40 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with highs around 33 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy, cold night with lows around 33 degrees.

