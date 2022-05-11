Cloudy with slight chance of pre-dawn rain; Sunny, hot through end of work week

Except for this morning, It will be mostly sunny and hot through the end of the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
This morning before dawn the NWS predicted a very slight chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies before noon, though those will quickly decrease for a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will reach up to around 85 degrees.
Skies will still be mostly clear overnight with lows around 57 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny and hot, with a high around 84 degrees, followed by a clear night with a low around 59 degrees.
Friday will be just as hot during the day, with a high near 83 degrees, though there will be more clouds during the afternoon and overnight.
Lows on Friday will be around 61 degrees.
Once the sunny week is over, though, the NWS predicted that rain and storms will arrive on Saturday and continue through the weekend.
