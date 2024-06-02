Cloudy today with possible thunderstorms and rain showers

A weak front trailing low pressure tracking through the Great Lakes will move into the area today, where it will stall and weaken further allowing high pressure to build in by Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. An unsettled pattern will then develop for midweek.

Cloudy skies are expected today with chances of thunderstorms and rain showers after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 78 degrees, while lows will fall around 63 degrees overnight.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of precipitation and thunderstorms before 9 p.m.

On Monday, mostly sunny skies and dry condition return with highs in the mid-80s, followed by a mostly overcast night with a slight chance of showers and a low temperature of 66 degrees.

Expect a 60% chance of rain showers with additional rain showers and a possible thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The high will be near 87 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers and thunderstorms. The low will fall around 69 degrees.

Wednesday and Wednesday night will be completely rainy with showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the day and night. Highs will be in mid-80s, while the lows will fall into the mid-60s.

More rain is possible Thursday.

