Cloudy, chilly today; Mostly sunny, cool on Thanksgiving

Weather
By
18 minutes ago
Today will be cloudy and chilly with a chance for drizzle before 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures won’t rise much from overnight, with highs around 48 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will gradually clear as temperatures fall to around freezing, with lows near 32 degrees.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 52 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds that night as lows dip slightly below freezing to around 30 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 43 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows dropping to around 26 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

