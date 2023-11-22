Cloudy, chilly today; Mostly sunny, cool on Thanksgiving

Today will be cloudy and chilly with a chance for drizzle before 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures won’t rise much from overnight, with highs around 48 degrees.

Seasonably cool temperatures and little to no precipitation are forecast for the holiday week. pic.twitter.com/y5Np1j7qhV — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 21, 2023

Overnight, clouds will gradually clear as temperatures fall to around freezing, with lows near 32 degrees.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 52 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds that night as lows dip slightly below freezing to around 30 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 43 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows dropping to around 26 degrees.