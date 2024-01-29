Cloudy but cold today, a chance of snow possible tonight into Tuesday

On Tuesday, expect an 80% chance of precipitation with rain and snow before 1 p.m., before turning into pure rain. Little to no snow accumulation expected. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday night brings a chance of rain, mixing in with snow after 10 p.m. then gradually ending. Skies will be overcast with quiet but cold conditions overnight. The low will fall around 34 degrees.

Wednesday brings a mostly cloudy day with a high near 42 degrees, followed by an equally but mostly overcast night with a low of 33 degrees.

Partly sunny skies are expected on Thursday with mild conditions setting in. The high will be near 46 degrees, while the overnight will be 36 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy.

More sunshine and mild temps will occur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.