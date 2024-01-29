Cloudy but cold today, a chance of snow possible tonight into Tuesday

Today will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Stratocumulus clouds will hang tough through the day while highs will range from the mid-to upper 30s, the NWS said. Tonight will have more increasing clouds with a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Lows will also be mainly in the lower 30s.
On Tuesday, expect an 80% chance of precipitation with rain and snow before 1 p.m., before turning into pure rain. Little to no snow accumulation expected. Highs will be in the lower 40s.
Tuesday night brings a chance of rain, mixing in with snow after 10 p.m. then gradually ending. Skies will be overcast with quiet but cold conditions overnight. The low will fall around 34 degrees.
Wednesday brings a mostly cloudy day with a high near 42 degrees, followed by an equally but mostly overcast night with a low of 33 degrees.
Partly sunny skies are expected on Thursday with mild conditions setting in. The high will be near 46 degrees, while the overnight will be 36 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy.
More sunshine and mild temps will occur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
