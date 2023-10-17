Chilly with clearing skies today

Today will be chilly, with decreasing clouds and a high around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees.

Tomorrow, it will be warmer, with highs near 68 degrees, and clouds will gradually increase again, both during the day and after the sun sets, leading up to a chance of rain starting after midnight.

Lows on Wednesday night will be around 52 degrees.

On Thursday, the NWS predicted a chance of rain in the morning, with showers likely starting in the afternoon. It will also be breezy, the NWS said, with sustained winds as high as 22 mph and gusts as high as 33 mph in the afternoon.

The rain is expected to continue Friday night, though falling to just a chance of showers after midnight. Winds are expected to gradually fall starting in the evening, for light winds by dawn on Friday.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to again be cool, with highs around 67 degrees and lows around 50 degrees.