Chance of showers, afternoon thunderstorms today

Today will be mostly cloudy and mild, with a chance of showers throughout the day and thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 72 degrees.
Tonight, rain chances will trail off by midnight, with clouds gradually decreasing for partly clear skies around dawn on Saturday. Lows will be around 44 degrees.
Saturday will be chilly with clearing skies. Highs will be around 62 degrees.
Overnight it will be mostly clear with lows around 34 degrees.
Sunday will also be chilly with highs around 62 degrees under sunny skies, followed by a cold, clear night with lows around 38 degrees.
