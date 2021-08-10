Chance of severe storms Tuesday; hot, humid air this week

Hot and muggy weather is arriving this week, with the potential for severe weather multiple days and heat index values near 100 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to reach near 90 degrees under partly sunny skies. The combination of heat and humidity expected for Tuesday will create heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees at times this afternoon into the early evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Although scattered showers and storms will be possible at times this afternoon and evening, the greatest severe threat may evolve late tonight and into early Wednesday morning, the weather service said.
“The primary threat will be damaging winds,” the NWS said, with gusts around 60 mph possible.
The NWS warns that straight line winds can affect large areas and knock over semitrucks, trees and powerlines, and can cause damage to buildings. People should stay indoors and away from windows.
With the potential for severe weather multiple days this week, don’t underestimate the power of severe straight line winds. Take for example, the severe winds from the #August2020Derecho that destroyed the grain bins shown in this picture. pic.twitter.com/ECzFf6UtMO— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 9, 2021
It will be hotter Wednesday with a high near 92 degrees and more showers and storms expected, the NWS said.
There is a chance of more showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night. The overnight low will be around 74 degrees.
The muggy and wet weather continues into Thursday, which will be even hotter with a high temperature near 94 degrees expected, according to the NWS.
The heat index could approach 100.
There is a chance of showers before noon Thursday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2 p.m. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.
Thursday evening showers are likely mainly before 9 p.m. under partly cloudy skies with an overnight low around 72 degrees.
Rain chances continue through Friday, which will be cooler with a high near 89 degrees. There is a chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon..
The weekend is expected to remain dry with highs in the mid-80s.
Heat Safety Tips
- Stay well hydrated
- Wear light clothing
- Limit direct sunlight
- Check on neighbors and the elderly
- Be sure pets have plenty of fresh water
- Work outdoors early or late in the day.
No question that this upcoming week will be hot and humid, with high temps getting into the 90s, and heat indices pushing 100 degrees on Tuesday / Wednesday / Thursday. We'll have occasional chances for storms this week too. pic.twitter.com/90ZYxTqusb— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 9, 2021