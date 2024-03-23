Breezy, chilly with clearing skies this morning

Credit: Daniel Susco

Credit: Daniel Susco

Weather
By
1 hour ago
Today will be breezy and chilly with clearing skies in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 45 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear and cold, with temperatures falling below freezing to around 24 degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunny and cool, with highs around 52 degrees.

There will be some more clouds tomorrow night, with lows around 38 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm, with highs around 68 degrees.

Clouds will increase Monday night, with showers likely after midnight.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

