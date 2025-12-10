Accumulating snow expected Friday, could impact morning commute

Southwest Ohio near the Tristate area could see the most snow, but portions of west central Ohio could get more than two inches.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, there’s about a 60% chance of more than two inches of snow near Interstate 70, according to the NWS.

Most of the snowfall will move east and out of the region by Friday afternoon but will leave bitterly cold temperatures in its place.

Highs will be around 34 degrees on Friday and near 28 degrees Saturday. However, wind chills will be close to 0 degrees on Saturday morning and could be below zero on Sunday and Monday mornings.

Low temperatures will be around 11 degrees on Saturday and Sunday nights.

A clipper system could result in more snow accumulations Saturday, but potential snow totals are unclear. Early forecasts indicate snowfall could be similar to Thursday night and Friday morning, but slightly more north, according to the NWS.

The best time for snowfall is expected to be late Saturday afternoon into the overnight.