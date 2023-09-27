These Clark County food business have long roots in the community

Clark County celebrated its bicentennial 5 years ago, and as part of the events, the Clark County Historical Society’s “Born in Clark County” exhibit honored some food-related businesses with deep community ties.

Here is a look at some of the ones featured then who continue to be strong in business today.

1. The Hickory Inn

This favorite Springfield eatery has a history more than 70 years in the making. Founded in 1947, the Hickory Inn offers plenty of family-style comfort food to hungry diners from the comfort of a log cabin. The restaurant offers a full bar and even has a classic, fully-functioning jukebox for those interested in a little old school — or new school — while they eat.

2. Woeber’s Mustard Company

Founded in 1905, Woeber’s Mustard Company has been producing condiments in the greater Springfield area for more than a century. Started by Carl Woeber after he immigrated to Springfield from Germany, the company started in Woeber’s own kitchen and was originally sold from door-to-door by horse and buggy. Today, the company continues as one of the largest producers of mustard, vinegar and horseradish-based products in the United States.

3. Catanzaro’s

This Springfield staple has history dating all the way back to 1889. It started as a fruit and vegetable stand that was located at the old City Market. Over time, the Catanzaro family was able to open a storefront on West Main Street, and eventually, the current Russ & Joe Catanzaro’s Pizza and Subs was constructed on Dayton Avenue. The family sold fruits and vegetables during the day and pizza at night.

In the 1960s, the family focused on their produce business, but competition led them to revive their pizza business in 1995. Since then, it’s been providing Old World-style Italian for Springfield residents and some out of towners, like then-Vice President Joe Biden.

4. Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

Mel-O-Dee’s history in New Carlisle goes back to 1965, when founders Virgil and Sarah Childers purchased the restaurant, even though the pair had no experience in the industry. Sarah’s sister, Nina Hart, took over managing the business and ran it until 1970.

In 1974, the Childers sold the restaurant to their children and the business has stayed in the family ever since. Currently, the restaurant has third and fourth generation Childers family members at the helm. The local landmark specializes in classic diner fare like burgers and breakfast foods.