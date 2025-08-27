YouTube TV may no longer carry FOX networks; OSU-Texas football game viewing may be affected

The following channels would also be affected: Fox Sports 1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network and FOX Deportes.

FOX and Google have been in contract negotiations to carry FOX networks on its YouTube TV streaming service, but have yet to reach an agreement.

If the contract is not renewed, weekend sporting events could be affected, according to the website. The Ohio State-Texas college football game is set to be televised on FOX at noon Saturday.

Viewers can still watch local FOX channels on over-the-air television. Other subscription services would not be affected.