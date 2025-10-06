‘You can only laugh at this point’: Social media reacts to the Bengals loss to Detroit

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
32 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals dropped its third straight game since Joe Burrow’s injury, falling to the Detroit Lions 37-24 on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals fell to 2-3. They went 19 straight drives without reaching the end zone over the course of Jake Browning’s first three starts, including through three quarters against the Lions.

They ended the drought with touchdowns on three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter, but weren’t able to get closer than 11 points.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their loss on X (formerly Twitter):

