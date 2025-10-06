‘You can only laugh at this point’: Social media reacts to the Bengals loss to Detroit

They ended the drought with touchdowns on three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter, but weren’t able to get closer than 11 points.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their loss on X (formerly Twitter):

You can make out stripes in some parts but there is a lot of blue here today. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/jNMK03AKOR — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) October 5, 2025

Settling in for today’s matchup. Many I’ve talked to have hyped this game as a Super Bowl preview.



The folks in blue have not complied with today’s #StripeTheJungle mandate. pic.twitter.com/yzsc5oykZP — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 5, 2025

Fixed it for us 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/NqIut7Dt6J — Zuxily (@Zuxily) October 5, 2025

Starting to realize we have the Jake Browning of coaches. And the Jake Browning of GMs. And Jake Browning of owners.



They should retroactively give Joe Burrow multiple MVPs. — Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) October 5, 2025