Wright State to open NCAA Tournment at UD Arena

Wright State will open NCAA Tournament play 12 miles from its home court.
The Raiders (21-13) will face Bryant (22-9) in the First Four at UD Arena. Both are No. 16 seeds. The winner advances to play top-seeded Arizona (31-3) in the South Region on Friday in San Diego.
Wright State, the Horizon League champion, is making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance. The Raiders lost in the first round in 1993, 2007 and 2018.
The Raiders last played at UD Arena on Dec. 13, 1997, against Dayton in the last Gem City Jam, the series that brought together the Miami Valley’s two Division I teams.
