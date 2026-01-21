Wright State basketball: Pickett’s easy-going approach helping him emerge as star

Michael Cooper? Basketball IQ.

Solomon Callaghan? Shooting stroke.

But Kellen Pickett has a trait that could benefit every player, too — and it has nothing to do with his physical skills.

“If I could build a player and their internal (make-up), it’d be him. He cares deeply, but doesn’t care too much. He’s very, very, very competitive. He’s very consistent. He can make fun of himself and handle all of it. He’s just very secure in who he is,” Sargent said.

“I think all those ingredients make him a high performer and somebody that’s always getting better. He can see the moment for what it is and not over-analyze or over-think it. I think he’s just getting started.”

The 6-9 Fort Wayne product seems as if he’s in the beginning stages of what could be a memorable Wright State career.

He won his third straight Horizon League freshman of the week award Monday. With the three Cooper has bagged, it means the Raiders have claimed six of the 11 awards this season.

The long-armed Pickett has been a fixture in the lineup the last seven games, averaging 10.7 points and 9.3 rebounds.

He’s shooting 56.3% from the field and 77.3 from the foul line and has 15 of his 20 blocks in that span.

“The coaches believe in me, and they make sure I know that. It’s easy for me to go out there and hoop, knowing the coaching staff and the rest of the team has my back,” he said.

The Raiders, who are 12-7 overall and in first at 7-1 in the Horizon League, have blossomed defensively in part because of Pickett and fellow rim-protectors Andrea Holden (28 blocks) and Michael Imariagbe (18).

They easily lead the league with 4.74 blocks per game (Youngstown State is second at 3.7), and they’re 41st nationally.

Their opponents’ field-goal shooting has also withered to 44.8% while their rebound margin per game as climbed to plus-3.2. Both marks are their best in five years.

Sargent credits Pickett for much of the improvement: “His body and length, that’s a big part of it.”

Pickett and Cooper are on pace to become the first Raider teammates to earn HL All-freshman team honors since Grant Basile and Tanner Holden in 2019-20.

The program has had 21 picks overall. And while the current duo is off to a scorching start, they have work to do to set the HL record for freshman of the week awards.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Former Green Bay and Trotwood-Madison star Amari Davis won it 10 times.

Loudon Love has the Wright State mark with seven.

Not that Pickett is paying any attention to that.

“I really like to compete. I love to win. But at the same time, you’ve got to enjoy it,” he said.

Sargent hopes his teammates are listening.

“Obviously, you’re doing it with your brothers. We’ve been here since June. There’s a really good bond we have as a team,” he said.

“I’m enjoying it, but also, at the same time, I’m putting everything I can into this sport and the team.”

Next game

Who: Cleveland State at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM