Wright State basketball: Pickett impressing Sargent on both ends of the court

Asked what his reaction was when he heard he was starting, Pickett replied: “I would say excitement. Obviously, it’s a bigger role than what I’ve had the past couple games. I’ve just been waiting for my name to be called.

“I have confidence in my teammates, and my teammates have confidence in me. It’s just going out there and hooping.”

The 6-9 Pickett responded with 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 70-64 win, playing a season-high 31 minutes.

He’s an asset inside because he can protect the rim and contest shots without fouling — something he did with regularity while becoming the all-time blocks leader at Blackhawk Christian High School in Fort Wayne, Ind.

“I’m so proud of him because I would say, in terms of the rotation and figuring out (playing time), he’s probably been the one guy unfairly squeezed for minutes,” coach Clint Sargent said.

“He’s got a very bright future, and he’s going to get there because of his character, his desire to win, his desire to be right-minded. He’s going to be an all-timer here.”

What has struck Sargent is how hard Pickett takes defeats — even when he’s hardly gotten off the bench.

“In games where we’re losing and he’s not playing, he’s breaking in the locker room because we’re not winning. That’s a coach’s dream,” he said.

The devastation after defeats probably stems from having seldom lost in high school. He helped Blackhawk Christian to a state title in 2023 and deep tourney runs in the two years after that.

He drew attention from several mid-majors, but he said Wright State was an easy choice.

“This felt like home on my first visit,” he said.

He’s reached double-figures in two of the last three games, shooting 60.5% this season while averaging 4.6 points, and the Raiders tend to fare better the more he plays.

In the five games where he’s had five or fewer minutes, the Raiders are 0-5.

They’re 6-2 when he’s been a consistent part of the rotation.

“I just try to bring a constant motor in practice and games — getting every loose ball and making plays offensively when the team needs me to,” Pickett said.

Sargent isn’t squeamish about going with youth. At Wright State, there’s no such thing as seniority.

“Coming into the season, Coach told me and Coop he doesn’t have time for us to be freshmen,” Pickett said.

Coop is freshman phenom Michael Cooper, another Indiana product who leads the team in scoring at 15.9 per game.

“I think in Coach’s eyes, he doesn’t view us as freshmen. He expects us to go out there and compete,” Pickett said.

